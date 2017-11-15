Cards Against Humanity buys land on US/Mexico border to block Trump’s wall

Cards Against Humanity has bought a plot of land on the border between the US and Mexico to hinder the building of Donald Trump’s border wall.

Executives behind the expletive-laden adult game have also hired top lawyers to keep the land wall-free and frustrate the efforts of the president who promised a wall as part of his 2016 election campaign.

Prototypes of the controversial wall are already being built.

The government is being run by a toilet. We have no choice… we are going to save America and attempt to keep our brand relevant in 2017 Join in and for $15 we’ll send you six America-saving surprises this December: https://t.co/o1BFmokO9W — CardsAgainstHumanity (@CAH) November 14, 2017

Cards Against Humanity sees its efforts as crucial to saving America while undermining President Trump, who it describes as a “preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans”.

“He is so afraid that he wants to build a 20 billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing,” it says on the promotional website for Cards Against America Saves America.

“So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specialising in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”

For 15 dollars (about £11.40), backers of Cards Against Humanity Saves America will receive an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of the promise to fight the wall, some new cards for the original game and six surprises sent over the course of December.

It is already sold out, less than 24 hours after going on sale.

We worked hard on this so please buy it. The contents are worth way more than $15. I mean you get a piece of the U.S. Border. What are ya waiting for ya numbskull?!https://t.co/WhZzsGm6i9 — AuTomn Fall (@tomfellisheokay) November 14, 2017

The website warns: “If you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out.”

An imaginary future news report created by Cards Against Humanity reverentially talks of the game’s bold move as though a historic event, including an interview with an avocado-loving Millennial – now a grey-haired old man.

It believes it is saving the US from “injustice, lies, racism, the whole enchilada”.

This is not the first time Cards Against Humanity has bought land. It also owns a private island in Maine which it declared Hawaii 2 as part of a holiday promotion in 2014.