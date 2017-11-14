This British beginner surfer escaped a shark’s jaws by punching it in the face

A British beginner surfer attacked by a shark off the Australian coast said he escaped the predator by punching it in the face – sustaining only superficial injuries.

Charlie Fry, a 25-year-old doctor, hit the shark in the nose after it bit into his shoulder – mimicking a move he had seen done by professional surfer Mick Fanning in a YouTube video.

The video below shows Fanning being attacked by a shark at the J-Bay Open in 2015.

“I didn’t really notice it at the time because when you’re surfing, all I’m thinking was: ‘I’m about to die. I’m literally about to die,'” Fry said. “So I thought … ‘get in as fast as possible, ride the wave for as long as you can and then just start paddling for your life.'”