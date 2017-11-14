The first hijab-wearing Barbie is based on Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad and it’s awesome

A hijab-wearing Barbie doll will be available from next year, toymaker Mattel has confirmed.

The firm will sell a doll modelled on Ibtihaj Muhammad, the American fencer who competed in last year’s Olympics while wearing a hijab.

Thank you @Mattel for announcing me as the newest member of the @Barbie #Shero family! I’m proud to know that little girls everywhere can now play with a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab! This is a childhood dream come true ?? #shero pic.twitter.com/py7nbtb2KD — Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) November 13, 2017

The doll is part of the Barbie “Shero” line which honours women who break boundaries. Past dolls have included gymnast Gabby Douglas and Selma director Ava DuVernay.

Muhammad said on Twitter that she was “proud” that young people will be able to play with “a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab!”

Muhammad, the first American to compete at the Olympics while wearing a hijab, won a bronze medal in fencing at the 2016 Rio Games.

She said: “Through playing with Barbie, I was able to imagine and dream about who I could become.

Advertising

“I love that my relationship with Barbie has come full circle, and now I have my own doll wearing a hijab that the next generation of girls can use to play out their own dreams.”

The doll was unveiled at the Glamour Women of the Year LIVE Summit.

US gymnast Gaby Douglas with her Shero Barbie (Mattel)

“Ibtihaj is an inspiration to countless girls who never saw themselves represented, and by honouring her story we hope this doll reminds them that they can be and do anything.”