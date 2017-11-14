Advertising
Meet Chewy, the adorable alpaca taking Instagram by storm
You’ll want a pet alpaca too after meeting him.
An Australian alpaca is taking over social media with his fun antics.
His Instagram account, aptly named chew_paca, has over 170,000 followers who love watching the exploits of this lovely little chap.
Matt, 15, first became intrigued by alpacas at a petting zoo a few years ago and researched what kind of pet they would make – it turns out they are well-adapted to being kept as a pet.
He took his idea seriously, volunteering at an alpaca farm to gain experience. His hard work was eventually rewarded when his parents purchased Chewy for him for Christmas.
“Chewy loves going for walks and runs, says Matt.
Chewy seems pretty easy to take care of. Matt says he eats grass and other plants, as well as fruit, vegetables and a seed mix for treats. The adorable dude sleeps outside Matt’s room outside.
It’s safe to say that many of Chewy’s followers wish they could own such a magnificent and loving animal.
