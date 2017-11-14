Advertising
Londoners crash UberEats trying to order 36,000 free Krispy Kreme doughnuts
In partnership with UberEats, 36,000 free doughnuts were promised.
Doughnut-loving Londoners crashed the app UberEats as they tried to get their hands on 36,000 free Krispy Kremes.
The mass giveaway was set up by the doughnut brand to celebrate its arrival on the delivery app.
But thousands of hopefuls were left disappointed and took to social media to vent their frustration – and show good gif game.
Although some people were managing to get as far as the order stage, others found that the brand Krispy Kreme was unavailable via search.
Anyone successful was promised a tray of 12 doughnuts and could apply between 2pm and 6pm.
But within 15 minutes the demand was causing problems.
And just after 3pm, @Uber_Support said simply that “demand was through the roof”.
The app allows customers to order food from brands which don’t have their own delivery service.
At 4pm a spokesman for UberEats said there was still time to order Krispy Kremes.
“We’ve been overwhelmed by Londoners’ love of Krispy Kremes, with tens of thousands of orders in just a few minutes. This caused a technical issue.
“We’re working hard to get this sorted but doughnut worry, the activity will run all afternoon so there is still time to order.”
The promotion also coincided with World Diabetes Day, which prompted criticism and mockery online.
The two were the top trends in the UK on Twitter.
