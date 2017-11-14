Londoners crash UberEats trying to order 36,000 free Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Doughnut-loving Londoners crashed the app UberEats as they tried to get their hands on 36,000 free Krispy Kremes.

The mass giveaway was set up by the doughnut brand to celebrate its arrival on the delivery app.

But thousands of hopefuls were left disappointed and took to social media to vent their frustration – and show good gif game.

So has anyone actually managed to get their free donuts or is everyone curled up in the foetal position and crying like me ? #KrispyKreme #UberEATS — Hannah Montana (@spottydotty102) November 14, 2017

Although some people were managing to get as far as the order stage, others found that the brand Krispy Kreme was unavailable via search.

Anyone successful was promised a tray of 12 doughnuts and could apply between 2pm and 6pm.

FREE DOUGHNUTS TODAY ONLY, IN CENTRAL LONDON! We’re giving away 36,000 Original Glazed doughnuts, delivered by @UberEATS between 2pm & 6pm, simply download their app & order at 2pm! Be the office hero & brighten up Tuesday for the team! T&C > https://t.co/w0x0AXRDzc pic.twitter.com/SXG3swr0jx — Krispy Kreme UK (@krispykremeUK) November 14, 2017

But within 15 minutes the demand was causing problems.

@UberEATS fans, doughnut worry, your love of our doughnuts has been overwhelming, you should be able to place your orders soon! — Krispy Kreme UK (@krispykremeUK) November 14, 2017

And just after 3pm, @Uber_Support said simply that “demand was through the roof”.

We're so sorry you didn’t your FREE Original Glazed Dozen box. Demand was through the roof and stocks ran out! Stay tuned for more fun promotions soon! — Uber Support (@Uber_Support) November 14, 2017

The app allows customers to order food from brands which don’t have their own delivery service.

At 4pm a spokesman for UberEats said there was still time to order Krispy Kremes.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by Londoners’ love of Krispy Kremes, with tens of thousands of orders in just a few minutes. This caused a technical issue.

“We’re working hard to get this sorted but doughnut worry, the activity will run all afternoon so there is still time to order.”

The promotion also coincided with World Diabetes Day, which prompted criticism and mockery online.

The two were the top trends in the UK on Twitter.