Greggs have put their own spin on the advent calendar with this voucher-filled effort

If you think your advent calendar has been lacking in baked goods all these years, then Greggs might have the calendar for you.

The bakery chain will be selling a limited number of their own advent calendar in selected stores, with tear-off tokens behind each door that can be exchanged for different items such as a flavoured latte and a sweet mince pie.

Available to buy from 20 November, it’s certainly different.

(Taylor Herring/Greggs)

Each door also reveals a picture with “a uniquely Greggs twist” such as a Christmas tree decorated with gingerbread biscuits.

A total of 14 Greggs shops will sell the calendar, including London (Great Portland Street), Glasgow (Buchanan Galleries) and Cardiff (Queen Street).

Just keep in mind that, by Christmas day, you might not have any room left for your roast dinner.