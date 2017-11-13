Ferry named Ferry McFerryface as Sydney residents dare to resurrect internet legend

More than a year and half since thousands of UK citizens proudly clubbed together to vote “Boaty McBoatface” to the top of a public poll, Australia has now followed suit.

In March 2016, the naming of a polar research vessel was put to an online public vote which finished with more than 16,500 votes for the amusing designation – and a vote this month for the name of a new ferry in Sydney has ended in a similar fashion.

Boaty McBoatface topped the competition’s standings, but in a game punt for originality New South Wales Public Transport opted for second place – the inspired Ferry McFerryface.

It's official. We have named the final ferry in the new fleet. Welcome to Sydney, Ferry McFerryFace. Posted by NSW Public Transport – NSW GOV on Sunday, November 12, 2017

The ferry is one of a new fleet to be put to use in Sydney, and joins a trend of copycats since last year’s UK vote – including a Swedish train named Trainy McTrainface and a racehorse, also from Sydney, called Horsey McHorseface.

The original Boaty McBoatface vote ended with the vessel being named RSS Sir David Attenborough, with a smaller submersible taking the title.