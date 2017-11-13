Americans are finding inventive ways to smash coffee machines – and you’ll never guess why

People in the US are sharing videos of themselves smashing up coffee machines to show their support for talk show host Sean Hannity.

The bizarre practice began after machine-maker Keurig said it would no longer advertise on Hannity’s Fox News show after the presenter interviewed Roy Moore – the Alabama Republican politician facing historical allegations of sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.

Videos of the machines being destroyed show people, predominantly men, smashing the machines with hammers and baseball bats and throwing them from balconies.

The films have been accompanied by hashtags such as #BoycottKeurig and #IStandWithHannity – and some tried to get creative with their editing.

I pulled an "Office Space" with my Keurig… Would be a shame if everyone else joined me in the Keurig Smash Challenge #BoycottKeurig #IStandWithHannity #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/yEADeRC006 — Angelo John Gage (@AngeloJohnGage) November 12, 2017

Keurig is one of at least five companies to have pulled advertising from the show in response to the interview – in which some have accused Hannity of defending Moore, who is running for an election in the Senate.

Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show. — Keurig (@Keurig) November 11, 2017

Hannity has spoken out and thanked those destroying the coffee machines – commenting on one video of a man taking a golf club to a Keurig machine “Love it”.

The 55-year-old has even promised to give away 500 coffee machines to replace those from Keurig which have been destroyed.

Deplorable friends, I am buying 500 coffee makers tomorrow to give away!! Details on radio and TV. Hint; best videos!! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 13, 2017

Critics of the coffee-maker destruction have said Keurig should actually be “celebrated” for pulling the ads.

Don’t #BoycottKeurig, they pulled their ads from Hannity & deserve to be celebrated for it. @Keurig — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 12, 2017

The allegations against former Supreme Court judge Moore surfaced in a Washington Post story this month – which he has called “fake news” and “a desperate attempt to stop my political campaign”.

The accusations date from four decades ago, when Moore was in his 30s.