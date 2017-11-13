10 of 2017’s most heartwarming random acts of kindness to celebrate World Kindness Day

Today is World Kindness Day, a day to celebrate any kindness, no matter how big or small.

From the Trump supporter who left a £350 tip and a friendly note for an African American waitress, to a police officer dancing with an elderly lady in the street, there have been some pretty inspiring examples of kindness this year.

And so to get you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside, here are some of our favourites from 2017.

1. The police officer who turned a little boy’s birthday from sad to incredible

Yesterday Officer Robinson responded to a local elementary school for a child that was not picked up at the end of the… Posted by Green Bay Police Department on Tuesday, October 24, 2017

It turned out the child’s mother was in prison and the school had no other family contacts to call to pick the child up. But instead of taking the youngster to the station, Officer Robinson used meal vouchers from McDonald’s to take the child for a meal and a ride around in the police car for his birthday.

2. The time a Trump voter left a £350 tip for a black waitress along with a moving note

We rise by lifting others. A lovely act of kindness pic.twitter.com/S01SV3w8ts — Busboys and Poets (@busboysandpoets) January 24, 2017

Advertising

Jason White, 37 visited a Busboys and Poets restaurant in Washington DC while visiting for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The bill, posted to the restaurant’s Twitter page, read: “We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people. Not race. Not gender. Just American.”

3. The time a gay woman overheard homophobic comments from the next table – and decided to pay for their dinner and write them a note

(junce/Getty)

Advertising

She later posted the message she left them on Facebook, it read: “Happy holidays from the very GAY, very liberal table sitting next to you. Jesus made me this way, N. P.S. Be accepting of your family.”

4. The time a police officer joined a 92-year-old woman dancing in the street

Millie says sometimes you just need to dance……. Sgt. Lenz couldn't agree more. Posted by Austin Police Department – Minnesota on Thursday, August 17, 2017

So she pulled up in her patrol car, turned up the radio and leapt out to join her.

5. The woman who had the sweetest response after someone stole a blanket that belonged to her son who died

(everydayplus/Getty)

The 34-year-old, from Westport, New Zealand, said she broke down in tears when she saw the blankets had gone – not in anger or frustration at the act of theft, but because she knew there was a family out there who had no other option than to take her clothes to keep them warm.

But she was desperate to get one of the blankets back, as it belonged to her son Anthony, who died in 2008.

Sala wrote in a local Facebook group: “I don’t want to report you, I don’t want to hurt you, I just wanna know if you are okay or if you have children that need warm clothing.”

And she added she would leave them some warm clothing and blankets of their own.

Sala later posted an update underneath her post to reveal the person had not only returned her son’s blanket but had also left an apology letter.

6. The man who saved a possum from two predatory crows

Faith in humanity restored ?? Posted by Laurence Kirk on Sunday, September 17, 2017

While most people drove on the 28-year-old exited his car, shooed the crows away and gave the possum a leg-up.

7. The moment baseball fans united to throw a woman’s lost hat up a car park

This lady dropped her hat, and Houston came in clutch to get it back up to her #earnedhistory pic.twitter.com/1thxzO7B6i — enokez (@AlanEnokian) November 3, 2017

This one shows kindness on a major scale with hundreds of people getting involved.

During the Houston Astros’ World Series celebrations the crowd pulled together to return a hat to a woman who dropped it off a car park. And it was actually a pretty thrilling watch.

8. The time a young Huddersfield Town fan returned £5 to Aaron Mooy after a win over Manchester United

Pure class from young Adam pic.twitter.com/KVSpfJlZrm — Sean Jarvis (@SeanMJarvis) October 24, 2017

Little Adam Bhana was at the Kirklees Stadium to see Huddersfield’s 2-1 victory over Manchester United and wanted to thank goalscorer Mooy for his hard work.

He wrote a letter to Huddersfield director Sean Jarvis, explaining that he found £5 at the stadium and as “we cannot keep what is not ours” he wanted the money to be given to Aaron Mooy for his great performance.

9. The woman who paid for someone’s shopping and received a beautiful thank you three years later

A few years ago Josh and I were stood at the conveyor belt in the supermarket waiting for the lady in front to pay for… Posted by Part-Time Working mummy on Sunday, July 23, 2017

Rachaele paid for the single mother’s shopping that day, and three years later received a surprising email from the woman she helped thanking her for her kindness.

In the email, single mother Tash said that Rachael had “saved her whole world” that day.

10. The police officers who turned up at a grandmother’s door to deliver hurricane supplies

That moment when a 94-year-old grandmother realizes that the cavalry has come — CPD delivers supplies for Hurricane Irma before the storm. Posted by Clearwater Police Department on Wednesday, September 13, 2017

In response a team of officers turned up to Betty Helmuth’s apartment with drinks, food, a torch and other necessities to prepare her for the coming storm.