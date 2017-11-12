There was an unofficial Cathedral World Cup on Twitter and it proved immensely popular

Twitter’s poll function has been successfully utilised by the like of Richard Osman, who has run world cups of chocolate and biscuits among others on the social media website.

But what about a World Cup of cathedrals?

Architecture enthusiast and Twitter user Ben Brock, known on Twitter as @cinemashoebox, realised that the number of Anglican cathedrals in England and Wales lent itself to such a format, and decided to set it up himself.

d'you know how many (Anglican) cathedrals there are in England and Wales? 48 which, as it happens, is a good number for a world cup… — Ben B (@cinemashoebox) October 17, 2017

A total of 12 groups containing four cathedrals each was decided upon, with the group winners and four best runners-up going into four semi-final groups, where the winners would contest the final.

The competition began small, with 124 votes deciding Group One – easy progress for Durham there.

Okay then, here is GROUP 1 of the #cathedralcup. Vote, RT, revive the #cathedralwars thing from the other day, fight in my mentions: — Ben B (@cinemashoebox) October 17, 2017

But as you can see, by the semi-finals the groups were attracting thousands upon thousands of votes each.

Alrighty – the last semi-final of the #cathedralworldcup⛪️?, with a place in the grand final at stake. Vote! Retweet! Debate! — Ben B (@cinemashoebox) November 9, 2017

Even the Archbishop of York got involved.

Shouting as loudly as I can:for all of you to vote for York Minister to win the final Cathedrals World Cup! Ps cheer me on!See my position?? — John Sentamu (@JohnSentamu) November 9, 2017

Ben tweeted pictures and information about the cathedrals in action, while the media teams from certain cathedrals had their say too.

Vote for us tomorrow in the semifinal stages of #cathedralworldcup! Did you know local West Auckland FC won the first world cup in 1909? pic.twitter.com/eyNgP4ddVr — Durham Cathedral (@durhamcathedral) November 6, 2017

Lincoln City called on a League Two friend of theirs for help.

Hi @LincolnCity_FC We helped you with your FA Cup battle, can you help us with our Cathedral World Cup? Vote here!https://t.co/NHzLYQyQgsDo it for Lincoln! #votelincoln #cathedralworldcup pic.twitter.com/miTDl6QL9z — Lincoln Cathedral (@LincsCathedral) November 9, 2017

By the time the final came around, each of Durham, Bristol, York Minster and Lincoln were eager to see which of them would be crowned champions.

With voting underway, it was a tightly contested final.

???THEY'RE EQUAL???IT IS LITERALLY ALL TO PLAY FOR#cathedralworldcup⛪️? — Ben B (@cinemashoebox) November 10, 2017

a live image of me right now #cathedralworldcup?⛪️ pic.twitter.com/s2ZqpKwqfB — Ben B (@cinemashoebox) November 11, 2017

With 33% of the vote each, Lincoln pipped York Minster to the title by a matter of a handful of votes, it seems.

THE GRAND FINAL OF THE CATHEDRAL WORLD CUP, to forever and for all time decide which is everybody's favourite. Vote! Retweet! Debate! Post beautiful pictures! And go visit them! #cathedralworldcup⛪️? — Ben B (@cinemashoebox) November 10, 2017

A huge moment for Lincoln cathedral.

We did it!! People of Lincoln, you are all incredible! Thank you to every single person who voted! — Lincoln Cathedral (@LincsCathedral) November 11, 2017

But what a competition all 48 cathedrals gave us – and all for free.

Immense respect not only to @LincsCathedral and to @York_Minster., @BristolCathedra and @durhamcathedral but also to every cathedral that took part and to the legions of social media managers and fans… '#cathedralworldcup?⛪️ — Ben B (@cinemashoebox) November 11, 2017

Well done to our other finalists @BristolCathedra @durhamcathedral @York_Minster – what great fun and you’re all fantastic. We are all winners today! — Lincoln Cathedral (@LincsCathedral) November 11, 2017

Some might point out that this was a local competition, more of an FA Cup of cathedrals – what about the cathedrals around the world that didn’t compete?

Well, hold onto your cloisters, because an international competition might very well be a possibility.

And very finally, many, many people have asked about some sort of follow-up, perhaps incorporating cathedrals from around the world. I'll have to think about how to make it work, but watch this space… #cathedralworldcup?⛪️ — Ben B (@cinemashoebox) November 11, 2017

That would give local champions Lincoln cathedral something to a-spire to, wouldn’t it?