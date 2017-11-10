This five-year-old’s tearful response to the new John Lewis ad is priceless

The release of the John Lewis Christmas advert has become a big day for many Brits over the course of the last few years.

But for one five-year-old girl, the department store’s 2017 offering – the story of a young boy Joe and Moz, the monster who lives under his bed – proved a bit too much.

John Lewis Christmas Ad Reaction of a 5 Year Old!?❤️?❤️? pic.twitter.com/pNXksjmWB2 — Vicky Finley (@vfinley72) November 10, 2017

Vicky Finley, 45, posted a video showing her daughter Ella’s tearful response to the two-minute ad after they watched it together at their Lancashire home during Good Morning Britain.

In it, a crying Ella explains why the advert made her sad, saying: “Because the monster went back home and I don’t like it.”

The ad shows Joe’s developing friendship with Moz as they hang out together after the bedroom lights go off, and the detrimental effect it has on the boy’s life in the daytime.

At the end, Joe receives a nightlight for Christmas, apparently from Moz, after which the monster is seemingly no longer under the bed.

Vicky explained: “She loved it but just wanted the monster to come back.”

Vicky Finley said she and daughter Ella are both ‘blubberers’ (Vicky Finley/PA)

“So now they’ve got two blubberers to contend with, which they find hilarious.”

One man who’s likely to be delighted with the response is the ad’s director, Michel Gondry, who won an Oscar as a writer of the film Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.

Clearly she’s not the only one.