‘More of a headscratcher than a tearjerker’: How audiences reacted to the John Lewis Christmas ad

It’s possibly the most divisive question put to the British people since the Brexit referendum: what do you think of the John Lewis Christmas advert?

The latest offering from the department store – telling the story of Moz, a monster who lives under a little boy’s bed – was unveiled today and provoked a swirl of reactions.

#MozTheMonster is flippin lovely and I love it. Odd to see so many people grouchy about a Christmas tv advert. Plus, this means Christmas is officially here now, no? ??? — Carrie (@onepleasantday) November 10, 2017

#MozTheMonster no no I’m fine.. i got something in my eye.. *after watching the john lewis advert* pic.twitter.com/3hpadLzpEm — lee (@Lee_k100) November 10, 2017

The launch of the John Lewis ad makes me want to crawl into bed, eat mince pies and watch Love Actually with a large hot chocolate. Let’s fast forward a month? #MozTheMonster pic.twitter.com/IIHyLsPCWS — Ellen Barr (@EllenBarr_Media) November 10, 2017

Some people didn’t.

Think @johnlewisretail have taken their foot off the pedal with this years #christmasadvert when others are upping the game #MozTheMonster — Lori Jarvis (@Lorijarvo) November 10, 2017

Hmm, a little bit let down this year with the #JohnLewis ad not pulling on my heartstrings this year? #MozTheMonster — India Boryszczuk (@IndiaBoryszczuk) November 10, 2017

Me: CANT WAIT FOR THE JOHN LEWIS CHRISTMAS AD, LETS HOPE MY EXPECTATIONS ARENT TOO HIGH AND ITS MASSIVELY UNDERWHELMING John Lewis: HERE IT IS, #MozTheMonster HAPPY CHRISTMAS!! Me: pic.twitter.com/1BX5vqmTqf — Jake Farrow-Moss (@JustScruff) November 10, 2017

Good morning to everyone except those who made the new John Lewis Christmas advert — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) November 10, 2017

One little girl found it all too much.

John Lewis Christmas Ad Reaction of a 5 Year Old!?❤️?❤️? pic.twitter.com/pNXksjmWB2 — Vicky Finley (@vfinley72) November 10, 2017

Some people just didn’t get it.

Just watched the John Lewis ad but have to say it wasn’t my favourite! I’m not sure I get the storyline?! ?? I feel like it lacked emotion which is one of the many reasons I love the ads they create! What do you think? — Zoella (@Zoella) November 10, 2017

John Lewis advert…I’m either half asleep or dim but I don’t get it #Mozthemonster — Hatty Midge (@hattymij) November 10, 2017

What the hell is that about? Anyone? #MozTheMonster — Col (@ColTalbot1) November 10, 2017

And others just got nostalgic for John Lewis ads of old.

Sorry #MozTheMonster but Monty the penguin will always be the most adorable John Lewis Christmas ad character. #JohnLewis. pic.twitter.com/oqqB2FOiFP — Jamie (@jmehough) November 10, 2017

No advert will ever beat the man on the moon, that advert still gets me every time — Nicole (@nicolemcgintyx) November 10, 2017

But most everyone had questions.

So the John Lewis ad with #MozTheMonster – once the kid gets the nightlight … won’t he miss his friend like? Did anyone ask him if he WANTED to get rid of him? ???‍♀️? — Stefanie Preissner (@StefPreissner) November 10, 2017

Where does #MozTheMonster go at the end of the ad? I think either Dancing On Ice or he’s off to do Celebrity Hunted Your theories please… #WhereDoesMOzGo — NOEL (@noelvineradio) November 10, 2017

Why does the #MozTheMonster boy ask for a fire truck when he clearly already has one in the first scene? Greedy. — William Bonaddio (@wbonaddio) November 10, 2017

Why does every john lewis christmas advert end with so many unanswered questions? Why does the penguin wear clothes? Who put that man on the moon? Is Moz dead now? Good tune though. Not 7 million quid good but still… #MozTheMonster — nicola gray (@niconcloud9) November 10, 2017

I don’t get the new John Lewis ad. It’s cute but makes no sense. Why was the night light needed? The kid clearly wasn’t afraid of the dark or monster. Not really a tearjearker more a head scratcher#MozTheMonster #UnderTheBed pic.twitter.com/lrxCd0JkFb — Firstplacelast? (@Firstplacelast) November 10, 2017

If nothing else, it should be one to argue about over the turkey on Christmas Day.