Jeremy Corbyn’s attempt to make adorable toddler smile doesn’t go as planned

Sometimes you just aren’t in the mood for a chat and no one known this more than adorable toddler Callum Smith.

Jeremy Corbyn went on a walkabout in Consett where he posed for a picture with the cute 18-month-old from Lanchester.

Corbyn knelt down by the chilly-looking toddler’s pushchair, and as the little boy did not smile for the cameras, he said: “Callum looks a bit sad here”.

The Labour leader has called on the Government to halt the roll out of Universal Credit.

He was speaking in Consett, County Durham, after meeting local Labour MP Laura Pidcock and Citizens Advice staff who are preparing for the new benefits scheme to start next month in the area.