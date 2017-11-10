A surfer who broke his back reckons he’ll be riding waves again in a couple of months

A British surfer who broke his back riding a wave in Portugal has said he hopes to be back in the water in a couple of months.

Professional surfer Andrew Cotton suffered a wipe-out in Nazare, Portugal, and was quickly taken to hospital.

He broke a vertebra in his lower back, but told BBC Breakfast: “I am being super positive and thinking I am going to be back surfing big waves again in a couple of months.”

He wrote on the photo-sharing site: “What can I say, I got a little excited this morning and ending up having possibly the worst wipe-out impact wise of my life.

“Thank you to all the lifeguards and crew on the beach who helped stabilise me and do a great spinal recovery.”

Scary video: local surf champ @andrew_cotton suffers broken back. On behalf of all, thanks for all you do promoting #NDevon & get well soon. https://t.co/9LUfj4HXxA — Peter Heaton-JonesMP (@PeterNorthDevon) November 9, 2017

Cotton, from Devon, told the breakfast show: “It seemed like it could have been the dream wave… it was going to be the biggest wave of my life or the worst wipe-out.”

He said he planned to “go inside the barrel” of the wave, but quickly realised it “wasn’t going to do what I had planned”.

“I instantly knew I was in trouble,” he said, calling the moment the wave crashed on him “the biggest impact I ever had”.

Quick update on @andrew_cotton He's feeling fine and has friends in hospital with @GMACHawaii + @Hugo_Vau Thanks for messages of support. Means a lot ? pic.twitter.com/fzuDkiBeu0 — Surf Fit (@SurfFitLife) November 9, 2017

Cotton spoke from his hospital bed in Leiria, Portugal.

He said his back injury was stable and he would not need an operation.