Advertising
A surfer who broke his back reckons he’ll be riding waves again in a couple of months
He called the accident the “biggest impact I ever had”.
A British surfer who broke his back riding a wave in Portugal has said he hopes to be back in the water in a couple of months.
Professional surfer Andrew Cotton suffered a wipe-out in Nazare, Portugal, and was quickly taken to hospital.
He broke a vertebra in his lower back, but told BBC Breakfast: “I am being super positive and thinking I am going to be back surfing big waves again in a couple of months.”
He wrote on the photo-sharing site: “What can I say, I got a little excited this morning and ending up having possibly the worst wipe-out impact wise of my life.
“Thank you to all the lifeguards and crew on the beach who helped stabilise me and do a great spinal recovery.”
Cotton, from Devon, told the breakfast show: “It seemed like it could have been the dream wave… it was going to be the biggest wave of my life or the worst wipe-out.”
Advertising
He said he planned to “go inside the barrel” of the wave, but quickly realised it “wasn’t going to do what I had planned”.
“I instantly knew I was in trouble,” he said, calling the moment the wave crashed on him “the biggest impact I ever had”.
Cotton spoke from his hospital bed in Leiria, Portugal.
He said his back injury was stable and he would not need an operation.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.