You’ve heard of therapy dogs, but how about therapy ducks?

Therapy dogs have become a common sight in hospitals, nursing homes, hospices and disaster areas, with the idea being that the pups provide love and care to people who need it.

Golden retrievers are a breed often used for the treatment and in the UK, Therapy Dogs Nationwide sends its temperament-tested dogs to hospitals, schools and prisons.

All that’s pretty easy to understand. It’s easy to cuddle a dog. But what about a duck?

THERE WAS A THERAPY DUCK NAMED WEBSTER HERE TODAY. AND HE HAD A HARNESS LEASH AND A DIAPER. He was so precious pic.twitter.com/JjFIg2f0Je — Tay ?? (@scully_gibson) November 8, 2017

If the reaction of students at Iowa Law School is anything to go by, therapy ducks can be just as good as dogs.

The duck in question, Webster, is a pretty big deal in Iowa – visiting about three different places each week, according to KCCI, and nestling into people’s laps everywhere he goes.

Webster’s owner Philip Blanchard told KCCI he decided to enlist his duck in the Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s TheraPet program after realising it acts “like a human”.

And just look how happy he is doing his job.

Advertising

(Paul Gowder)

“The University of Iowa College of Law often invites therapy animals to pay a visit to bring some joy to the students, especially as exam time approaches. Usually, an adorable Labrador comes – this was our first duck!”

And never mind the students, let’s appreciate how delighted Professor Gowder was.