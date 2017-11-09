Menu

You can help name Doncaster’s new gritters

Viral News | Published:

This competition is a comedy gold mine.

Winter is almost upon us, and councils up and down the land are preparing their winter kit.

Doncaster Council has bought two new gritters and wants the public’s help in naming them.

Despite recent attempts at public naming competitions going awry, the South Yorkshire council bravely put out the request on Twitter on Wednesday.

It has asked for suggestions to be “clean and be original” – that means no Gritty McGritface or Gary Gritter.

If you are looking for some inspiration, the council currently has gritters named Brad Grit, Usain Salt and a few other chuckle-worthy names.

It didn’t take long for the public to join in. Here are some of the best suggestions so far:

If you’ve got a suggestion, just reply to the council’s tweet. Officials face a long and arduous task to pick the best names.

