You can help name Doncaster’s new gritters

Winter is almost upon us, and councils up and down the land are preparing their winter kit.

Doncaster Council has bought two new gritters and wants the public’s help in naming them.

?*Puts on tin hat* ? We would like your name suggestions for two of our new gritting vehicles, please. Keep em clean and be original – we'd prefer not to spend the next few days trawling through responses of Gritty McGritface and Gary Gritter. ? pic.twitter.com/rCH9HneHJe — Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) November 8, 2017

Despite recent attempts at public naming competitions going awry, the South Yorkshire council bravely put out the request on Twitter on Wednesday.

It has asked for suggestions to be “clean and be original” – that means no Gritty McGritface or Gary Gritter.

If you are looking for some inspiration, the council currently has gritters named Brad Grit, Usain Salt and a few other chuckle-worthy names.

Don't forget we already have gritters with the following names: – Brad Grit– Gritney Spears– The Subzero Hero– Mr Plow– Usain Salt — Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) November 8, 2017

It didn’t take long for the public to join in. Here are some of the best suggestions so far:

The Gravellator — Sam Wide 2017eu(W)A? (@Langworthy_47) November 8, 2017

Spready mercury — Gary W (@gaz8630_drfc) November 8, 2017

Lionel Gritchie — Darren Foxon-Wise (@Dazanova) November 8, 2017

Cool Gritannia — DeanDean (@dinpy) November 9, 2017

If you’ve got a suggestion, just reply to the council’s tweet. Officials face a long and arduous task to pick the best names.