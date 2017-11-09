The Millennium Falcon has been spotted next to a motorway in Surrey

It has spent decades travelling to galaxies far, far away, but the Millennium Falcon has been spotted somewhere a little more down to earth – next to the M3 in Surrey.

A keen-eyed fan spotted Han Solo’s famous spacecraft on Google Earth right beside Barrow Hills Golf Club, which the Resistance would no doubt be shocked to discover.

Rey was last seen piloting the Falcon in the most recent Star Wars film but nobody expected her to end up here.

Super nerd alert.. search Longcross Studios Surrey on google earth, scroll to the right into some farmland and you can find the Millennium Falcon hidden behind some shipping containers pic.twitter.com/sV5FivPdRe — Andi Durrant (@AndiDurrant) November 8, 2017

The ship was being used in the filming of Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi at Longcross Studios and had been moved and hidden inside freight containers, covered in sheets.

But, even then, its distinctive shape was not hard to spot.

(Google Earth)

The ship was last seen in The Force Awakens, under Rey’s control, on its way to find Luke Skywalker.

It’s not long now until fans can discover its fate.