7 things Donald Trump definitely shouldn’t do while in Vietnam

Viral News | Published:

The US president will need to stay calm and watch what he does with his fingers.

Donald Trump will touch down in Vietnam on Friday, following a flurry of diplomatic trips across Asia including Japan, South Korea and China and the Philippines.

As with any foreign dignitary visiting a state, there are a number of things the US President should avoid doing to ensure the trip goes well.

Here are seven top tips:

1. Don’t get angry

Angry Inside Out GIF by Disney Pixar - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Don’t leave your shoes on

(venusphoto/ Getty Images/PA)
3. Don’t point or beckon with a finger

Donald Trump visit to Scotland
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

4. … Or with your feet

(gpointstudio/ Getty Images/PA)


If Trump chooses to cross his legs during meetings or at events, he should be very careful about where he points his feet. Pointing at someone with the soles of your feet indicates you think that person is below you in status.

5. Don’t pat anyone on the back or touch their head

High Five Parks And Rec GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The head is the most symbolic part of the body, so touching someone’s head or shoulders is quite invasive.

6. Do not cross fingers

Someone GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Do not give an inappropriate gift

A gift (oatawa/Getty Images/PA)
The American delegation should not give handkerchiefs as these are considered to be symbols of sombre farewell. Other items to be avoided are anything black (the colour symbolises death), yellow flowers or chrysanthemums.

A better bet is a useful gift. Whatever they buy should be wrapped in colourful paper.

Viral News

