This rescued seal has been nicknamed ‘Miracle’ after it was trapped by a one-tonne boulder

Viral News | Published:

Fortunately the pup appeared unharmed after it was rescued.

When the RSPCA have to work with at least five other agencies to rescue you, the nickname Miracle seems entirely appropriate.

That’s what happened to one seal pup in South Wales, who had to be rescued after becoming trapped between heavy rocks and boulders by a sea wall near Port Talbot steelworks, an area known locally as Aberavon Pier.

The RSPCA, Associated British Ports, Sea-Lift Diving, British Divers’ Marine Life Rescue, the RNLI and Neath Port Talbot Council were all involved in the rescue.

“A one-tonne boulder literally had to be moved out of the way before we safely got hold of the seal and did a thorough welfare assessment.

“Fortunately – despite the ordeal – the seal appears unharmed and is now being transferred immediately to specialist RSPCA wildlife facilities in Somerset.”

He added: “All at the RSPCA are over the moon that we were able to save the seal in what was a bit of a miracle for the seal known as Miracle.”

A seal pup being rescued from under a one-tonne boulder near Port Talbot steelworks in South Wales
(RSPCA)
