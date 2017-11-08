Meet Danica Roem, America’s first openly transgender state legislator

A Virginia politician has made US history by becoming the first openly transgender person to be elected to any state legislature in the country.

Danica Roem beat Republican Bob Marshall, who’d represented northern Virginia in the House of Delegates for 26 years, and this year proposed a Bill that would have have restricted which toilets Roem could use.

Who is she?

The 33-year-old is a Democrat and former local news reporter who also sings in a metal band in her spare time.

During the campaign Roem had to deal with being repeatedly misgendered by the notoriously conservative Marshall, who once described himself as “chief homophobe”, but also spoke openly about her gender.

Roem focused on jobs, schools and, most prominently, northern Virginia’s traffic congestion, in one of this year’s most high-profile US elections.

The northern Virginia resident has been vocal against Donald Trump, but was asked to run before he became president.

Advertising

“The message that I can succeed because of my gender, not despite it, because of who I am without being afraid of who I am is a human message,” Roem told Cosmopolitan in September.

“It’s something that even if you are cisgender, but you have some reason that you’ve been singled out in your life … you can look at me and say ‘If she can do this, so can I.’”

What has the reaction been like?

Advertising

(Jahi Chikwendiu/AP)

BREAKING: Come January, a trans woman will walk into the capitol built by Jefferson to take her seat in the Virginia legislature. Danica Roem will raise her right hand, swear an oath, and, will become the first out trans person to be elected to and serve in a state legislature. — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 8, 2017

The man who wrote the anti-trans bathroom bill just lost the election to a trans woman. Let that sink in. https://t.co/KFEZXSYvMy — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 8, 2017

Tonight's results send a message loud and clear, as Danica Roem @pwcdanica put it so eloquently tonight: "Discrimination is a disqualifier. You can champion inclusion, you can champion equality and equity, and you can win." — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 8, 2017

The story of LGBT equality has been defined by people who have the courage to own their identity. Danica Roem wrote a beautiful new chapter tonight. Congratulations to Virginia's first openly transgender elected official. — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) November 8, 2017

People also used Roem’s victory to mention Althea Garrison, a transgender person who won a seat in Boston’s legislature in 1992 before being subsequently outed by a Conservative newspaper.

Danica Roem is NOT the first trans person to be elected to a state legislature. That accomplishment goes to Althea Garrison, a Black trans woman who served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 1993-95. — Venus Selenite XXX (@venusselenite) November 8, 2017

Trans woman Althea Garrison was elected to the MA state leg in 1992, serving one term. She's alive today, and ran for Boston city council this year. pic.twitter.com/i3gwmHKY8R — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) November 8, 2017

Roem will take her seat in January – but she wasn’t the only transgender person to be elected on Tuesday.

Tyler Titus, who is openly transgender, won a seat on a western Pennsylvania school board, The Erie Times-News reported.

“2017 will be remembered as the year of the trans candidate – and Danica’s heroic run for office the centrepiece of that national movement,” Aisha Moodie-Mills, president and chief executive of Victory Fund, said in a statement.