This student made a rap video about cell division for extra credit and it became an unexpected hit

The complex process of cell division may not be the stuff of rap music, but a US college student’s biology-themed video has defied expectations to become a major hit online.

Julien Turner, a sophomore at Morehouse College in Georgia, was asked by his professor to create a music video about any subject covered in class as a way to get extra credit.

With help from his younger brother Justen, the 19-year-old marketing student took inspiration from Lil Uzi’s XO Tour Llif3 to belt out a rather surprisingly catchy number.

“This got me to thinking about cell replication, and once I came up with a similar line, ‘All my cells are dead’, it was a wrap.”

According to Julien, his professor was impressed with his effort.

“But she likes it, and I am pretty certain that I got the extra credit.”

Meanwhile, people have been sharing their appreciation of the song titled – XY Cell Llif3 – on Twitter, where it was reposted, with one user saying it was “exactly what I needed for the genetics midterm” while another added they had found “a new way of learning”.

???his even singing over to my favourite song I guess I have a new way of learning ??? — Mampho Gift 禮品 (@gift_mampho) November 3, 2017

I learned more from this video than I did from AP Bio all year @paulinka_k14 — Shaina Kravetz (@Shaina_rk) November 5, 2017

This is one of the greatest science vids of all time, but where was this when I was practically FAILING AP Bio last year pic.twitter.com/SbqedUliZB — Carei Harris (@HarrisCarei) November 3, 2017

Learned more about cell division in this video than I ever did in school.. No joke I actually understand the basics now? — Maria Gugliotta (@mariagugliotta) November 6, 2017

Making videos isn’t new for Julien – six years ago he began a production with his brother called Dreaded Films.

He said: “We have been involved in filmmaking for the past six years, and to date, we have several award-winning short films under our belt.

“What’s funny is that our least-planned and least-produced project is the one that blew up.

“But it does show our creativity, and we recognise that all attention is good attention.”