Twitter under fire as searches for ‘bisexual’ show no results
Users have taken to the platform to criticise perceived censorship of the bisexual community.
Twitter has responded to claims it is censoring the hashtag #bisexual, saying the issue was an error that it is working to fix.
Currently, when the hashtag #bisexual is searched, no results show up in the photos, videos or news sections, despite thousands of users using the tags in their posts.
It appears that other hashtags for other sexualities have not encountered this problem with search, leading some to accuse the platform of “bi-erasure”.
However, the company says it is an “error” and it is dealing with the issue.
