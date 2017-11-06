Twitter under fire as searches for ‘bisexual’ show no results

Twitter has responded to claims it is censoring the hashtag #bisexual, saying the issue was an error that it is working to fix.

Currently, when the hashtag #bisexual is searched, no results show up in the photos, videos or news sections, despite thousands of users using the tags in their posts.

(Screengrab/Twitter/PA)

What does deliberate bisexual erasure look like? Click this hashtag and then see how many pictures come up: #bisexual pic.twitter.com/VEOUhoHiIZ — The Bisexual Index (@bisexualindex) November 4, 2017

Still no search results for #Bisexual. Dear @Twitter: this is literally the "B" in LGBTQ. Would you do this to the other letters? FIX IT. pic.twitter.com/iIDZrkymjB — Violet Blue® (@violetblue) November 6, 2017

It appears that other hashtags for other sexualities have not encountered this problem with search, leading some to accuse the platform of “bi-erasure”.

We’ve identified an error with search results for certain terms. We apologize for this. We’re working quickly to resolve & will update soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 5, 2017

However, the company says it is an “error” and it is dealing with the issue.