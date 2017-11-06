Menu

Twitter under fire as searches for ‘bisexual’ show no results

Published:

Users have taken to the platform to criticise perceived censorship of the bisexual community.

Twitter has responded to claims it is censoring the hashtag #bisexual, saying the issue was an error that it is working to fix.

Currently, when the hashtag #bisexual is searched, no results show up in the photos, videos or news sections, despite thousands of users using the tags in their posts.

(Screengrab/Twitter/PA)
(Screengrab/Twitter/PA)

It appears that other hashtags for other sexualities have not encountered this problem with search, leading some to accuse the platform of “bi-erasure”.

However, the company says it is an “error” and it is dealing with the issue.

