Advertising
James Comey has been verified on Twitter and the world is waiting for revealing tweets
James Comey’s account is out in the open.
Former FBI director James Comey became verified on Twitter on Monday, unmasking his identity on the social network.
Comey changed the handle of the account from @FormerBu to @Comey and the name from Reinhold Niebuhr (after an American theologian) to his real name, James Comey. He nodded to the previous namesake for the account in his first tweet since verification.
The bio has also changed, to more accurately reflect the man behind it. It reads: “Formerly @FormerBu, past FBI Director, current husband and father, writing and speaking about ethical leadership, taller and funnier in person.”
This was the first admission that the account belonged to Comey from the man himself.
However, back in October, close friend and journalist Benjamin Wittes confirmed the account was the former FBI director’s after the account tweeted a picture which looked suspiciously like Comey in the countryside.
Advertising
Comey, who was sacked by Trump in May, tweeted pictures of nature at first.
In recent weeks, however, he referenced a discussion he had with students at Howard University and shared a photo of a Martin Luther King statue.
The reveal of the man behind the Twitter account comes as Comey’s book, A Higher Loyalty, was announced. It will be released in spring 2018.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.