Someone found Donald Trump in their dog’s ear and it can’t be unseen

Donald Trump is a lot of things, but residing in a dog’s ear he is not.

But in a case similar to the famous Jesus toast, although possibly even stronger, someone has found the US president’s face in the most unlikely place – their dog’s ear.

Jade Robinson, from Tyne and Wear, needed a picture of her poorly beagle’s ear to show the vet. And she got a lot more than she bargained for.

Lass I know on Facebook has just discovered @realDonaldTrump in her dogs ear. pic.twitter.com/mEsjdZRHfC — Unlikely Lad (@doddsy1975) November 4, 2017

The 25-year-old said that unlike other people who have commented on the picture, it took her a while before she saw anything remarkable about it.

“I looked at the photo over 20 times zooming in and everything and never seen it at all! It took me showing his ear to my friend the next day, who saw it straight away,” Jade said.

The picture was posted to her Facebook page on her friend’s advice, where it was taken from and posted on Twitter.

Undoubtedly Trump would not enjoy the comparison, but it’s giving a lot of people a lot of laughter.

Reasons to love the internet — Rachael Fulton (@Rachael_Fulton) November 5, 2017

Jade said she’s just pleased her two-year-old beagle is making people happy – and asked that people donate towards Chief’s costly vet fees if they can.

“There’s a lot of negativity on the internet and to me it’s the little things that make me smile and it’s nice to know Chief has made people smile – even if it’s his ear!” she said.

Let’s hope the vets can help get Chief’s ear back to normal.