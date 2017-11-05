Here’s an oral history of the Gunpowder Plot to celebrate Bonfire Night

November 5 has been celebrated in England each year since Guy Fawkes failed to blow up parliament on that day in 1605.

Everybody knows the story of Guy Fawkes, but it’s been longer for some than for others since they learned about it.

Luckily, the Tower of London, along with the official Parliament Twitter account and other key sites with roles in the plot, has spent this November 5 retelling the story.

(2/2) Fawkes was immediately detained. Now we’re retracing the conspirators’ steps in this infamous plot #GunpowderPlotted — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) November 5, 2017

The story starts over a year before November 4 1605, the night Guy Fawkes was found under parliament – in a pub. Like all good stories.

In May 1604, 5 men met in a pub on the Strand. Ringleader Robert Catesby with Tom Wintour, John Wright, T. Percy & Fawkes #GunpowderPlotted pic.twitter.com/xq17gu1jbn — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) November 5, 2017

These five Catholic men, aggrieved by their situation in England, were devising a plot… to take down King & Parliament #GunpowderPlotted pic.twitter.com/yMn9GKKNdp — UK Parliament (@UKParliament) November 5, 2017

(1/2) One Gunpowder Plot conspirator, Thomas Percy, was Constable of Alnwick Castle for the Earl of Northumberland #GunpowderPlotted — Alnwick Castle (@alnwickcastle) November 5, 2017

2/2 His position as Gentleman Pensioner gave him reason to rent a room in London where he installed servant “John Johnson” #GunpowderPlotted — Alnwick Castle (@alnwickcastle) November 5, 2017

Nearer the time, Percy grabbed the opportunity to rent an undercroft directly underneath the @UKParliament House of Lords. #GunpowderPlotted — Alnwick Castle (@alnwickcastle) November 5, 2017

It was in the undercroft rented by Percy & manned by “Johnson” that the conspirators planned to store the gunpowder. #GunpowderPlotted pic.twitter.com/sqqHsNLI4J — UK Parliament (@UKParliament) November 5, 2017

So far, so interesting.

But all this was taking place in 1604, quite a while before the plot was discovered. It turns out their plan had been significantly delayed.

On 24 Dec 1604, re-opening of Parliament was delayed due to concerns about the plague. The plotters’ plans were postponed. #GunpowderPlotted pic.twitter.com/Ijhlxeg2I0 — UK Parliament (@UKParliament) November 5, 2017

Gunpowder plotters Robert Catesby & Francis Tresham were nephews of Catholic Thomas Throckmorton, owner of Coughton Court. #GunpowderPlotted — Coughton Court (@NTCoughton) November 5, 2017

Everard Digby, the last conspirator to be recruited, rented Coughton Court on Catesby’s orders in late 1604 #GunpowderPlotted — Coughton Court (@NTCoughton) November 5, 2017

Gunpowder plotter John Grant had a house near to the castle. The horses kept at Warwick were vital in their escape plan. #GunpowderPlotted — Warwick Castle (@WarwickCastle) November 5, 2017

Next is where Lord Monteagle, who’s famed for his role in helping discover the plot, comes in.

The English peer received a letter, presumably from a fellow Catholic fearing Monteagle would be blown up, and naturally it raised suspicion.

On 26 Oct 1605, Lord Monteagle received an anonymous letter, warning him not to attend parliament. #GunpowderPlotted — Lyveden NT (@NTLyveden) November 5, 2017

The conspirators didn’t know who sent the letter… but Francis Tresham of Lyveden was their strongest suspicion #GunpowderPlotted — Lyveden NT (@NTLyveden) November 5, 2017

Lord Monteagle passed the letter to Robert Cecil, secretary of state, who took it at once to King James #GunpowderPlotted — Lyveden NT (@NTLyveden) November 5, 2017

The letter survives in the National Archives, but its sender still remains a mystery.

James I was shown the letter on 1 Nov warning of a ‘terrible blow’ to hit Parliament. He ordered the vaults to be searched #GunpowderPlotted pic.twitter.com/a7J03x4SMx — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) November 5, 2017

This is where we learn that Percy really was cutthroat.

(1/2) 4 Nov 1665, Percy dined at Syon House with the Earl of Northumberland. Percy wanted to know if news of the letter had reached the Earl — Syon Park (@SyonParkEvents) November 5, 2017

(2/2) He sensed his patron knew nothing of the plot. But he didn’t warn him to avoid parliament the next day… #GunpowderPlotted — Syon Park (@SyonParkEvents) November 5, 2017

Percy went from Syon House back to London on the 4th. He left a pocket watch to be given to Fawkes for timing the fuse. #GunpowderPlotted — Syon Park (@SyonParkEvents) November 5, 2017

A large pile of firewood under a building was, inexplicably, deemed not suspicious.

A search was conducted on 4 Nov; a large pile of firewood was found in the undercroft, but presumed unsuspicious. #GunpowderPlotted pic.twitter.com/NrrsEbTnWU — UK Parliament (@UKParliament) November 5, 2017

But something about the name Percy was off…

When the search party reported back, the name Percy, renting the undercroft, raised suspicions– another search was ordered #GunpowderPlotted — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) November 5, 2017

Okay buckle up – things are about get real.

On night of 4th Nov, while searching the undercroft, Fawkes was discovered. He carried a lantern, a pocket watch & matches #GunpowderPlotted pic.twitter.com/iXTlL8eGKG — UK Parliament (@UKParliament) November 5, 2017

36 barrels of gunpowder were found under the pile of firewood. Fawkes was taken to the King on the morning of the 5th. #GunpowderPlotted pic.twitter.com/5eJQ9y3GQo — UK Parliament (@UKParliament) November 5, 2017

When news reached the conspirators of Fawkes’ arrest, they began to flee London for the midlands. #GunpowderPlotted — Coughton Court (@NTCoughton) November 5, 2017

On 5th November, Catesby stopped by the castle to steal horses. He spent a couple of days in Warwick seeking support. #GunpowderPlotted — Warwick Castle (@WarwickCastle) November 5, 2017

It was in the gatehouse that the family & associates of the plotters received the news of the plots failure early on 6 Nov #GunpowderPlotted — Coughton Court (@NTCoughton) November 5, 2017

While all of Fawkes’ co-conspirators were fleeing in panic, things were about to get a lot worse for the most famous of the bunch.

Fawkes was taken to the Queen’s House at the Tower for interrogation. On the 6 Nov, the King approved the use of torture #GunpowderPlotted pic.twitter.com/ZsJ3P2cwy0 — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) November 5, 2017

The methods of torture used on Fawkes are unknown (the only rack in England was at the Tower) but on 7 Nov he confessed #GunpowderPlotted — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) November 5, 2017

At first, Fawkes admitted his true identity and revealed only that there were 5 conspirators, whom he would not yet name… #GunpowderPlotted — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) November 5, 2017

But it wasn’t Fawkes’ admission under torture that brought down the Earl (who, remember, Percy believed had no idea about the plot) down.

(1/2) Earl of Northumberland, after his dinner with Percy at Syon House the night before, was an instant suspect & placed under house arrest — Syon Park (@SyonParkEvents) November 5, 2017

(2/2) On the 27 Nov, Northumberland was transferred to the @TowerofLondon where he spent the next 16 years. #GunpowderPlotted — Syon Park (@SyonParkEvents) November 5, 2017

Meanwhile, the big dogs of the plot were still out there…

After days of torture, Fawkes eventually began to name the other conspirators – Catesby, Wintour, Percy, Wright… #GunpowderPlotted — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) November 5, 2017

The conspirators were on the run through the Midlands for days before the authorities caught them at Holbeach House #GunpowderPlotted — Alnwick Castle (@alnwickcastle) November 5, 2017

It is believed in this final stand at Holbeach, that Thomas Percy and Catesby were brought down with the same bullet… #GunpowderPlotted — Alnwick Castle (@alnwickcastle) November 5, 2017

Ambrose Rookwood, who its believed was recruited by the conspirators in September 1605 because he as wealthy and had many good horses, was also involved in the incident at Holbeach.

He and Digby carved their names into their cells at the Tower.

(1/2) Along with Fawkes, Ambrose Rookwood was held in the Martin Tower & Everard Digby in the Broad Arrow Tower #GunpowderPlotted pic.twitter.com/IoklizA5v6 — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) November 5, 2017

The King wanted to warn any potential would-be traitors, so even the already dead weren’t left alone.

The bodies of Catesby & Thomas Percy were exhumed and beheaded with a plan to exhibit their heads at Parliament #GunpowderPlotted pic.twitter.com/uVQJ61OIaG — UK Parliament (@UKParliament) November 5, 2017

Thomas Wintour & John Grant joined the others in the Tower, as did 3 Catholic peers: Lords Montegue, Mordaunt & Stourton #GunpowderPlotted — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) November 5, 2017

Robert Wintour was the last conspirator to be captured, but eventually he was in January 1606. #GunpowderPlotted — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) November 5, 2017

An Act was passed to mark the failed plot – signifying that our story is nearly at its end.

In Jan 1606, Parliament passed the Thanksgiving Act to make commemorating the plot an annual event each 5 November. #GunpowderPlotted pic.twitter.com/sOrOhKeHs9 — UK Parliament (@UKParliament) November 5, 2017

All that’s left is… well. You know what happened.

Everard Digby, Robert Wintour, John Grant & Thomas Bates were executed on 30 Jan 1606 in the churchyard of @StPaulsLondon. #GunpowderPlotted — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) November 5, 2017

Fawkes was executed on 31 Jan 1606 along with the 3 remaining plotters, Thomas Wintour, Rookwood & Robert Keyes #GunpowderPlotted — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) November 5, 2017

(2/2) His severed body was displayed across the kingdom as a potent warning to would-be traitors. #GunpowderPlotted — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) November 5, 2017

Who knew Twitter could be such a good educational source?