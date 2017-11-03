This rescue dog gave birth to different coloured puppies and looks just as confused as everyone else

When Katie and John Black took in Rosie the rescue dog to foster her at their home, they knew she was pregnant – but the end of her pregnancy presented four little surprises.

Golden retriever mix Rosie gave birth to four puppies – and not one of them looks like a golden retriever.

In fact, in the words of their temporary owners, the black and white pups look rather more like cows.

They favor their Father we are assuming… #rescuepups A post shared by Leroy, Annie & Win (@ourgoldenyears) on Nov 1, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

“We are not sure what breed the dad was,” Katie told the Press Association. “Unfortunately, she was surrendered very pregnant and near giving birth to a county shelter with another equally as pregnant chocolate lab mix.

“When we brought her into our home as a foster through the rescue we work with, she was already in active labour.”

(Katie Black)

The couple are fostering Rosie through Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Her puppies will be adopted out when they are old enough to be, and we will also find a forever home for Mom as well!” said Katie.

(Katie Black)

“My dad laughed for quite a while at the photos initially, and loved it and joked it’s the type of photo that goes viral and I should post it somewhere,” said Katie. “I’m glad we did.”



