Advertising
This rescue dog gave birth to different coloured puppies and looks just as confused as everyone else
Rosie was handed in to a shelter whilst heavily pregnant with the mystery pups.
When Katie and John Black took in Rosie the rescue dog to foster her at their home, they knew she was pregnant – but the end of her pregnancy presented four little surprises.
Golden retriever mix Rosie gave birth to four puppies – and not one of them looks like a golden retriever.
In fact, in the words of their temporary owners, the black and white pups look rather more like cows.
“We are not sure what breed the dad was,” Katie told the Press Association. “Unfortunately, she was surrendered very pregnant and near giving birth to a county shelter with another equally as pregnant chocolate lab mix.
“When we brought her into our home as a foster through the rescue we work with, she was already in active labour.”
The couple are fostering Rosie through Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Advertising
“Her puppies will be adopted out when they are old enough to be, and we will also find a forever home for Mom as well!” said Katie.
“My dad laughed for quite a while at the photos initially, and loved it and joked it’s the type of photo that goes viral and I should post it somewhere,” said Katie. “I’m glad we did.”
If you’d like to see more from Katie, John and their darling dogs, check out their Instagram.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.