One guy totally predicted what happened to Donald Trump’s Twitter account
Tom Gara instinctively knew that the “human error” was a parting shot by someone working their final shift.
When Donald Trump’s Twitter account was deactivated one guy thought he knew exactly what had gone down.
Tom Gara predicted that Trump had been silenced by a rogue Twitter employee on their last day.
Trump was locked out of his account for 11 minutes with Twitter Government explaining it was “human error” and delving into what happened.
While the account was suspended anyone who visited the president’s Twitter page was met with a sign reading “@realDonaldTrump does not exist”.
Gara tweeted his prediction about the nature of that “human error” some 90 minutes before Twitter eventually confirmed what he knew all along.
An employee on their last day had deactivated the account.
“Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review.”
The departing Twitter employee was being praised by those in the anti-Trump camp for his swan song exit.
Gara posted again shortly after, retweeting a collection of tweets which showed his prophecy and the results of the Twitter investigation.
He added: “Allahu Akbar” – an Arabic expression meaning “God is greater”.
