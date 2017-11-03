Advertising
Here’s how the world reacted to the deactivation of Donald Trump’s Twitter account
For just over 10 minutes, the US president’s Twitter account was deactivated.
The news that Donald Trump’s Twitter account had been briefly deactivated received huge attention worldwide – with many offering rewards to the company employee who took it down.
The US president’s personal account, @RealDonaldTrump, was deactivated shortly before 11pm UK time and restored 11 minutes later.
Twitter took responsibility for the outage, saying the action had been taken by a customer support employee on their last day at the company.
With over 40 million followers, Trump has sent more than 36,000 tweets on his personal account – so even for 11 minutes, his absence was widely noted.
While Twitter announced it was “taking steps to prevent this from happening again”, not everybody agreed that was the correct course of action.
Twitter’s announcement that the deactivation of the account was the work of an employee also prompted a strong response.
Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu wanted to reward them with a pizza.
But David Jolly, a former Republican congressman, felt a bigger reward was in order.
Not everyone was impressed, however – some wanted to know how a customer support employee had the power to delete the president’s personal account.
Meanwhile, this social media user expressed the hope that other employees at Twitter wouldn’t suffer as a result of the deactivation.
Trump’s account was down for just 11 minutes, but he was soon back at the keyboard to let everybody know he would be appearing on Fox.
It looks like normal service has been resumed.
