Handwritten note reveals police recruit’s motivation to become cop

Published:

“It was a lifelong dream,” wrote one NYPD newcomer.

Policing is often said to be more than a job and for the latest recruits joining the New York Police Department that old saying rings true.

The NYPD asked trainee cops which three things motivated them to be “protectors of NYC”.

One wrote: “It was a lifelong dream, I want to make a difference, I want to help out in my community.”

The Twitter post prompted a whole lot of love for New York’s finest.

