Menu

Advertising

7 uses people have already found for Animojis

Viral News | Published:

The iPhone X’s showpiece has already fallen victim to cliches and karaoke…

The iPhone X is finally here, released globally on Friday morning, and for tech-lovers lucky enough to get their hands on one there’s been one feature they’ve been sharing more than any other – Animojis.

The smartphone’s facial recognition technology can be used to unlock the phone and make payments via Apple Pay, but it’s these animated emojis – which track users’ facial movements – which have really captured the imagination.

Here are seven ways people have already taken advantage of the lovable characters.

1. Making a captivating rabbit-chicken duet

2. Introducing their radio show

3. Just being a chicken

Advertising

4. Cliches

5. Covering apt hip hop

Advertising

6. Fox karaoke

7. Begging for social media attention

An apt one to finish with – don’t expect these to be off your social media feeds anytime soon.

Viral News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News