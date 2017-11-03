Advertising
7 uses people have already found for Animojis
The iPhone X’s showpiece has already fallen victim to cliches and karaoke…
The iPhone X is finally here, released globally on Friday morning, and for tech-lovers lucky enough to get their hands on one there’s been one feature they’ve been sharing more than any other – Animojis.
The smartphone’s facial recognition technology can be used to unlock the phone and make payments via Apple Pay, but it’s these animated emojis – which track users’ facial movements – which have really captured the imagination.
Here are seven ways people have already taken advantage of the lovable characters.
1. Making a captivating rabbit-chicken duet
2. Introducing their radio show
3. Just being a chicken
4. Cliches
5. Covering apt hip hop
6. Fox karaoke
7. Begging for social media attention
An apt one to finish with – don’t expect these to be off your social media feeds anytime soon.
