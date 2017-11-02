This troublesome swan is the alarm clock nobody asked for

City dwellers can be prone to shocks when moving somewhere smaller for the first time.

Whether it’s the silence of the new place, the lack of public transport or the abundance of nature, it can take some time to get used to.

And by the looks of it, Lancaster University student Shaka Fraser is still struggling with that.

Rather than the bin men or a siren interrupting Shaka’s sleep it was a swan, banging on his window and seemingly after some food.

The video was posted to Twitter where it’s received almost 20,000 retweets at the time of writing.

And while the troublesome swan hasn’t repeated its antics, “I see him eyeing me up in the mornings”, he said.

Maybe giving the swan that bread wasn’t the best idea…