This suspected burglar got stuck in a chicken shop extractor vent for seven hours

When West Midlands Police were called to a suspected burglary they probably didn’t expect to be met with this image – the suspect’s legs poking out of an extractor vent of a chicken shop.

The suspect had been stuck in the tight space at DFC Chicken on Rookery Road in Handsworth for around seven hours before the police arrived, after he had to shout to passers-by for help.

#dontgetstuck if your trying to break in. 5 hours later shouting help #triptocustody by all means ??? pic.twitter.com/EzBvfyPM5b — ResponseWMP1 (@ResponseWMP1) November 2, 2017

The suspect got stuck at around 2am and was found at 8.20am by response officer Pc Matthew Willocks, who took the photo.

“He was completely stuck and couldn’t move at all,” said Willocks. “The fire brigade had to come in and use the jaws of life to pull back all the extractor casing to release him.”

The 45-year-old man was taken to hospital for a check-up and has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.