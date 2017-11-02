Menu

7 things you might not have expected to be in Osama Bin Laden’s compound

Published:

The CIA just released almost 500,000 files taken from the deceased al-Qaida leader’s compound.

More than six years after his death, Osama Bin Laden remains one of the most notorious names in the world.

The al-Qaida founder was responsible for atrocities across the world and is the subject of many myths and conspiracy theories, but following the release of nearly 470,000 files recovered in the raid that led to his death in 2011, bit by bit he’s being demystified.

A large proportion of the videos, letters, audio files and other materials released by the CIA are as you’d expect – journals, propaganda and home videos. But there are definitely some surprises in there…

1. Charlie bit my finger – again! was there

2. So was Mr Bean

Mr Bean Television GIF by Head Like an Orange - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Crocheting had a big part to play in the files

A woman crocheting
(Bojan89/Getty Images)

4. Tom and Jerry were well-represented

Tom And Jerry Monday GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. There was an abundance of reaction gifs

Excuse Me Wow GIF by Mashable - Find & Share on GIPHY

With no internet though, it’s unlikely these were used to elevate any WhatsApp conversations.

6. Porn

While there were pictures with titles like “_booby_2.jpg” people have been a little surprised that there doesn’t appear to be all that much pornography in the files.

But, with Bin Laden evading capture for 10 years, it probably wouldn’t have been beyond him to give something a fake title. “Mr Bean”, perhaps.

7. There were also bunch of films the CIA couldn’t release because of copyright

Ice Age Sid GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

National Geographic and BBC nature documentaries were included, as were historical documentaries on India and Russia.

The files are available to look through and search on the CIA website.

