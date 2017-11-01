Advertising
Watch: Daring thieves leap from moving car on to lorry travelling at 50mph
The gang in Sweden opened the back doors of the lorry whilst it was travelling on the motorway.
Thieves in Sweden have been caught stealing valuables from a lorry travelling at 50mph in a stunt which seems like something from a Fast And Furious movie.
Swedish postal service PostNord had noticed recurring cases of thefts from trucks on a specific stretch of road, so it fitted cameras to the relevant vehicle.
Unfortunately for the thieves, PostNord’s security was watching them live and police – who had been stationed in unmarked cars – were soon at the scene.
The specific stretch of road was between Vara and Alingsas in the west of Sweden, and Postnord said co-operation with police in the latter locality helped catch the thieves.
