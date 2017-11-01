Watch: Daring thieves leap from moving car on to lorry travelling at 50mph

Thieves in Sweden have been caught stealing valuables from a lorry travelling at 50mph in a stunt which seems like something from a Fast And Furious movie.

Swedish postal service PostNord had noticed recurring cases of thefts from trucks on a specific stretch of road, so it fitted cameras to the relevant vehicle.

Unfortunately for the thieves, PostNord’s security was watching them live and police – who had been stationed in unmarked cars – were soon at the scene.

(PostNord)

The specific stretch of road was between Vara and Alingsas in the west of Sweden, and Postnord said co-operation with police in the latter locality helped catch the thieves.