Is the Coca-Cola Christmas truck visiting your town this year?

In the 21st century, Christmas hasn’t really started until the Starbucks cups have gone red, the Pret turkey sandwich is on sale and the Coca-Cola truck rolls into town.

If you’re waiting for the last of these in particular, then we have news – the festive lorry’s 2017 tour dates have been announced.

From Glasgow to Bristol, Cardiff to Ipswich, Southampton to Newcastle, the truck – which is covered in 8,772 festive lights – will be turning up in 42 cities and towns the length and breadth of Great Britain between November 11 and December 17.

And it looks like the lorry may have some of Santa’s magic on its side as well, given that on some days it has to be in places as far apart as Bradford and Plymouth on the same day.

Here’s the full list of dates:

Glasgow, Silverburn Centre – November 11

Glasgow, Asda Robroyston – November 12

Newcastle, Asda Bolden Collery – November 13

Newcastle, Tesco Extra – November 15

Swansea, Tesco Extra – November 16

Northumberland, Sanderson Arcade – November 16

Northumberland, Sanderson Arcade – November 17

Bristol, The Mall – November 18

Newcastle, Intu Metrocentre – November 18

Newcastle, Intu Metrocentre – November 19

Cardiff, Queen Street – November 19

Plymouth, Drake Circus Shopping Centre – November 21

Bradford, Morrison’s Victoria Street – November 21

Pudsey, Asda – November 22

Gainsborough, Marshalls Yard – November 23

Bournemouth, The Triangle – November 23

Bournemouth, The Triangle – November 24

Leeds, Whiterose Shopping Centre – November 24

Hull, St Stephens Shopping Centre – November 25

Southampton, Westway Shopping Centre – November 25

Southampton, Westway Shopping Centre – November 26

Doncaster, Lakeside Village – November 26

Sheffield, Fox Valley – November 28

Leyton, Asda – November 28

Huddersfield, Mccaulay Street – November 29

Southend-on-sea, Victoria Circus – November 29

Bolton, Middlebrook Retail Park – November 30

Harlow, Market Square – November 30

St Helens, Tesco Extra – December 1

Ipswich, Asda – December 1

Peterborough, Tesco Extra – December 2

Manchester, Intu Trafford – December 2

Manchester, Intu Trafford – December 3

Mansfield, Tesco – December 3

Liverpool, Liverpool One – December 5

Liverpool, Liverpool One – December 6

Baldock, Tesco Extra – December 6

Watford, Asda – December 7

Telford, Telford Shopping Centre – December 7

Wembley, London Designer Outlet – December 8

Nottingham, Victoria Retail Park – December 8

London, Jingle Bell Ball – December 9

London, Jingle Bell Ball – December 10

Birmingham, Edgbaston Street – December 9

Birmingham, Edgbaston Street – December 10

Coventry, Broadgate – December 11

Reading, Riverside Shopping Centre – December 13

Rushden, Waitrose – December 14

Milton Keynes, Xscape – December 15

Essex, Lakeside – December 16

Essex, Lakeside – December 17