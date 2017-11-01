Follow the creative process as an artist carves an exquisite skull using colouring pencils

The final shots of the finished skull, meticulously carved from a solid block of colouring pencils, 646 pencils were used to make the block and it has taken me over a month to complete this piece, it sold last night and i will miss him dearly when he is gone, I named him Wilson. I have no plans to repeat this carving, it was one of the toughest carving projects i ever embarked on, i just wanted to be able to say i was the first carver to carve a full scale, full skull from pencils:) #thebrokenbiscuitrepairshop #askullisforlifenotjustforhalloween

A post shared by Sk?t (@skotbiscuit) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:26am PDT