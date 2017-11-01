Menu

Follow the creative process as an artist carves an exquisite skull using colouring pencils

This guy is a master of the human cranium.

A British artist has used colouring pencils to craft a remarkable, life-size sculpture of the human skull.

His work began with a collection of 646 colouring pencils glued together.

646 pencils, ready to go?

A post shared by Sk?t (@skotbiscuit) on

Now i can see the wood thru the trees i can begin to visualise the skull in side the pencil block?

A post shared by Sk?t (@skotbiscuit) on

This pencil skull will be 1:1 scale if this works out.

A post shared by Sk?t (@skotbiscuit) on

Progress on the 1:1 scale colouring pencil skull #askullisforlifenotjustforhalloween

A post shared by Sk?t (@skotbiscuit) on

A post shared by Sk?t (@skotbiscuit) on

Made a start on the Pencil Dentistry tonight. #askullisforlifenotjustforhalloween

A post shared by Sk?t (@skotbiscuit) on

A post shared by Sk?t (@skotbiscuit) on

In the past month he’s also made a skull from a Magic 8 Ball.

Also rattled this 8 ball out this weekend? sold already but i got a new box of balls on its way soon

A post shared by Sk?t (@skotbiscuit) on

Amonskull fossil, #askullisforlifenotjustforhalloween

A post shared by Sk?t (@skotbiscuit) on

If you’d like to see more of skotbiscuit’s amazing work check out his Instagram page.

