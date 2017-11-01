Advertising
Follow the creative process as an artist carves an exquisite skull using colouring pencils
This guy is a master of the human cranium.
A British artist has used colouring pencils to craft a remarkable, life-size sculpture of the human skull.
His work began with a collection of 646 colouring pencils glued together.
In the past month he’s also made a skull from a Magic 8 Ball.
If you’d like to see more of skotbiscuit’s amazing work check out his Instagram page.
