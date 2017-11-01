Advertising
Donald Trump Jr used his daughter’s Halloween candy to ‘teach her about socialism’
Twitter responded with its own confection-based analogies.
Clearly trick-or-treating is about more than just sweets in the Trump household.
As children the length and breadth of America were out celebrating Halloween, Donald Trump Jr decided to use his daughter’s candy stash to make a point.
Trump Jr tweeted a picture of his daughter, with the words: “I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism.”
If he was hoping to get a rise out of the left, which presumably he was, he certainly succeeded.
Scores of people, including Harry Potter author JK Rowling, pointed out what they perceived to be the flaws in his analogy, made comments on the Trump family or offered alternatives of their own.
And then, of course, there was the spelling.
Others considered taking his words literally.
And some thought it was surprising for a parent to suggest to his child that sharing might be bad.
It’s not the first time Trump Jr has tried to use sweets to make a political point.
Last year he posted an image containing the caption: “If I had a bowl of Skittles and I told you just three would kill you, would you take a handful? That’s our Syrian refugee problem.”
That tweet sparked a huge backlash, not least from Skittles’ parent company, Wrigley, which released a statement saying: “Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don’t feel it’s an appropriate analogy.”
