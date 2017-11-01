Advertising
11 amazing ways crushes have responded to the Date Challenge
Women were invited to ask out their crush and post images of their responses on Twitter.
A sex and relationships blogger has encouraged women to ask the person they’re attracted to out on a date and share the responses online.
Dami Olonisakin, or Oloni, set the challenge on Twitter – and it’s pulled up some entertaining, humorous and occasionally unfortunate examples.
Here are 11 ways in which those invited on dates have responded.
1. Basic acceptance
2. Suspicion
3. Surprise generosity
4. Brutal humour
5. Kindness in spite of circumstance
6. Tactless hopefulness
7. Rudeness
8. Infectious cheerfulness
9. Articulate surrender
10. Blunt avoidance
11. Cheeky avoidance
To find out more about Oloni and see more from the #datechallenge – check out her Twitter.
