11 amazing ways crushes have responded to the Date Challenge

A sex and relationships blogger has encouraged women to ask the person they’re attracted to out on a date and share the responses online.

Dami Olonisakin, or Oloni, set the challenge on Twitter – and it’s pulled up some entertaining, humorous and occasionally unfortunate examples.

Me watching the #datechallenge tread with heartbreak and romance sparking. pic.twitter.com/Tl3gc3QPRN — Deja??? (@dvjaaa_) October 27, 2017

Here are 11 ways in which those invited on dates have responded.

1. Basic acceptance

2. Suspicion

3. Surprise generosity

4. Brutal humour

5. Kindness in spite of circumstance

Oloni look what you made me do ????#datechallenge pic.twitter.com/JJmVjnKRAT — Mocha ☕ (@ada__OG) October 26, 2017

6. Tactless hopefulness

7. Rudeness

8. Infectious cheerfulness

9. Articulate surrender

10. Blunt avoidance

Never doing this again pic.twitter.com/hNLSQOXfFZ — pew pew? (@pewpistol) October 26, 2017

11. Cheeky avoidance

To find out more about Oloni and see more from the #datechallenge – check out her Twitter.