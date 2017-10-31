Why a financial planner from Michigan wants you to know he has nothing to do with Donald Trump

A father from Michigan who shares his name with a Donald Trump campaign aide is fed up with people confusing him for his namesake.

George Papadopoulos has seen his Twitter notifications go through the roof since the other George Papadopoulos was thrust into the centre of an FBI investigation connecting the US president’s team to alleged intermediaries for Russia’s government.

WHY ARE YOU HELPING THE RUSSIANS? — David Paxton (@DavidDPaxton) October 30, 2017

The Michigan Papadopoulos, who goes by the Twitter handle @FeeOnlyPlanner in reference to his work as a financial adviser, has had it with people getting him and Trump’s Papadopoulos mixed up.

For the nth time, I am NOT Trump's foreign policy adviser! I have NO association with the Trump camp! NONE! — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

All Mondays suck in general but this one is off the scales 🙂 — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

While Trump’s adviser has been co-operating with investigators and has pleaded guilty to initially lying to FBI agents, the Michigan George is not even in the US, but is visiting his mother in Greece.

To all: I am NOT that George Papadopoulos. I am in Greece visiting my mother so today it has been kind of surreal to keep up with. — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

I am NOT that guy! Visiting my mother in Greece now and can assure u I am getting so fat eating the dishes she makes me…so no wiggling 🙂 https://t.co/kHn5sQQ8jE — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

The problem doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon.

Someone just added me to a Twitter list titled "Trumps Cabinet". Nooooooooo! pic.twitter.com/chHxmkPJup — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 31, 2017

The only thing Michigan’s George Papadopoulos is guilty of is eating too much of his mother’s cooking and “way too many spinach pies”, he says.

I plead guilty of eating way too many spinach pies. It is not noon here and I am already on #2! — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 31, 2017

Meanwhile, the man with the Twitter handle Michael Bolton – but who isn’t the famous singer – has replied to @feeonlyplanner in a show of solidarity.

I feel your pain, brother. — Michael Bolton (@michaelbolton) October 30, 2017

It might be that even the president himself confuses the two Georges at some point in the future.

Eagerly awaiting Trump to confuse me with his indicted George Papadopoulos and tweet me his support… — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 31, 2017

Earlier this month Trump tried to tweet a happy birthday message to country music star Lee Greenwood. Instead, he ended up praising an anti-Trump lawyer from New York with the same name.