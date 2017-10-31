Advertising
Why a financial planner from Michigan wants you to know he has nothing to do with Donald Trump
Or Russians. Or the FBI.
A father from Michigan who shares his name with a Donald Trump campaign aide is fed up with people confusing him for his namesake.
George Papadopoulos has seen his Twitter notifications go through the roof since the other George Papadopoulos was thrust into the centre of an FBI investigation connecting the US president’s team to alleged intermediaries for Russia’s government.
The Michigan Papadopoulos, who goes by the Twitter handle @FeeOnlyPlanner in reference to his work as a financial adviser, has had it with people getting him and Trump’s Papadopoulos mixed up.
While Trump’s adviser has been co-operating with investigators and has pleaded guilty to initially lying to FBI agents, the Michigan George is not even in the US, but is visiting his mother in Greece.
The problem doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon.
The only thing Michigan’s George Papadopoulos is guilty of is eating too much of his mother’s cooking and “way too many spinach pies”, he says.
Meanwhile, the man with the Twitter handle Michael Bolton – but who isn’t the famous singer – has replied to @feeonlyplanner in a show of solidarity.
It might be that even the president himself confuses the two Georges at some point in the future.
Earlier this month Trump tried to tweet a happy birthday message to country music star Lee Greenwood. Instead, he ended up praising an anti-Trump lawyer from New York with the same name.
