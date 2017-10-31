Menu

This rhino’s method of opening a pumpkin is elegance personified

*Applause*

Rhinos might not look like the most elegant of creatures, but that doesn’t mean they can’t show off their ingenuity.

For example, this rhino at Knowsley Safari in Merseyside, having been presented with a pumpkin at Halloween, needed a way to open it up.

Lacking opposable thumbs, the vast creature used its horn to solve the riddle, but not perhaps as you might have expected.

The rhinos weren’t the only creatures enjoying the winter squashes – a Knowsley Safari spokesman said: “The red river hog decided the pumpkin was best eaten as a tasty afternoon treat.”

A red river hog with a pumpkin
(Knowsley Safari)
Meerkats at Knowsley Safari investigate a pumpkin
(Knowsley Safari)
Rhinos take a look at the pumpkins in front of them
(Knowsley Safari)
