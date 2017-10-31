This police force’s advice on Halloween costumes took a very strange turn

A police force which reminded people to ditch their Halloween masks when going into stores had to reiterate that they should keep the rest of the costume on.

Lawrence Police, in Kansas, issued a public service message to those whose Halloween fancy dress outfit obscured their face.

Remember if ur costume has a mask tomorrow, take it off before you go into the bank, gas station, etc. Just the mask, not the whole costume? — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 31, 2017

Because the first half of the message could be read to mean ditch the entire costume it quickly posted a cheeky addendum with a dancing stick figure.

(•_•)<) )╯Birthday / (•_•) ( (> Suits / (•_•)<) )> Aren't / (•_•)<) )╯Costumes / — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 31, 2017

When a few of the department’s followers challenged if it really was against the law to be naked, the canny social media team quickly shut them down.

Keep your pants on, different jurisdictions have different laws. ✅ pic.twitter.com/efBXbWXLYX — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 31, 2017

And when one person asked what would happen if scores of people were naked, the police suggested arrests would follow.

100% chance you get arrested, even if it's your birthday. https://t.co/oturwsMcC7 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 31, 2017

Lawrence Police are known for their fun attitude on social media as seen in their involvement in the “first of all” meme.

"Hey LKPD, do you do memes?" First of all, is this your legit first day following? Pipe down and go lock your car. #BurglinJackwagons — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 26, 2017

People praised the police for their latest take.