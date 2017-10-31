Menu

This fishing catch turned into a powerful message against littering

This looks very painful for the fish.

When Adam Turnbull caught a fish at Strathcona Park in Medicine Hat, Alberta, he first thought his catch had been the subject of an attack from another fish.

Sadly, it was something far more easily preventable that had caused this creature to suffer.

A fish which was found to have litter wrapped around its middle in Medicine Hat, Alberta
(Adam Turnbull/@thehorseshoekid)

“My first thought was: how is this alive?”

The injury sustained by a fish which was trapped in litter
(Adam Turnbull/@thehorseshoekid)

“At a young age I believe it swam through it unknowingly and it became stuck on the fish, which grew with the obstruction,” he said.

“I removed it with scissors, then I put the fish back and it took off like a dart. I’ve been told by a biologist this fish will likely thrive now.”

Litter that was found wrapped around a fish in Medicine Hat, Alberta
(Adam Turnbull/@thehorseshoekid)

“My message is simple: think twice before you litter,” he said. “Your effects may not be seen to you, but can cause tragedy.”

