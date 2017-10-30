Menu

Advertising

A grammatically incorrect newspaper headline is showing just how important hyphens can be

Viral News | Published:

An innocent headline, ruined.

Newspaper sub-editors have a tough job.

Reading thousands of words a day – and knowing that missing just one thing can completely flip the meaning of a story – is undoubtedly high-pressure stuff.

So when looking at the below headline, allow yourself to feel a smidgen of sympathy for the person at The Pratt Tribune who looked over this article before giving it the all-clear.

That’s quite an unfortunate error from the Kansas tri-weekly paper, and is an example of some rogue grammar turning a harmless story into something it really wasn’t supposed to be.

In American English, “first hand” should’ve been “firsthand” – while in Britain “first-hand” would’ve been used to avoid the very NSFW headline.

The error is providing a lot of laughs.

Advertising

So at least something good came out of it.

Viral News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News