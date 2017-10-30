A grammatically incorrect newspaper headline is showing just how important hyphens can be

Newspaper sub-editors have a tough job.

Reading thousands of words a day – and knowing that missing just one thing can completely flip the meaning of a story – is undoubtedly high-pressure stuff.

So when looking at the below headline, allow yourself to feel a smidgen of sympathy for the person at The Pratt Tribune who looked over this article before giving it the all-clear.

Writer: "Is it 'firsthand' or 'first hand'?"Editor: "Either one is fine." pic.twitter.com/36xHxrG9q1 — AJ ⚾️ (@NCSox) October 29, 2017

That’s quite an unfortunate error from the Kansas tri-weekly paper, and is an example of some rogue grammar turning a harmless story into something it really wasn’t supposed to be.

In American English, “first hand” should’ve been “firsthand” – while in Britain “first-hand” would’ve been used to avoid the very NSFW headline.

The error is providing a lot of laughs.

True but first hand job expierence is more important — Terry Morris (@morristv) October 30, 2017

Advertising

Editing ain't what it used to was. — Lyle Spencer (@LyleMSpencer) October 30, 2017

The first two words of the story are "Eager Students". Yeah I'd say so. — Obligatory Pumpkin (@cfb_poindexter) October 29, 2017

These sorts of grammar mistakes rub some people the wrong way. — Bart Smaalders (@BSmaalders) October 30, 2017

So at least something good came out of it.