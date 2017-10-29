Twitter is debating the composition of Google’s burger emoji, and now the CEO has had his say

Google makes a lot of important decisions, but none will be more crucial than the one that will presumably be made first thing on Monday morning at Google HQ.

That’s after one Twitter user pointed out the difference in burger composition between Apple and Google, commenting on the cheese placement in particular.

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

It appears Google CEO Sundar Pichai agreed that this was indeed a necessary discussion.

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

All that was left was for the people to decide just how Google’s burgermoji, if you will, should be arranged.

People had to get some puns out of their system first, of course.

Oof. These burger puns are going to ketchup with you in a bad way. — Paul Reynolds (@MugOfPaul) October 29, 2017

Personally I relish this sort of discussion — Ina Fried (@inafried) October 29, 2017

Great stuff – but what was the consensus among other Twitter users? Cheese on top seemed a popular recommendation.

There is only one way: the cheese must melt directly on top of the patty. — Susan J. Fowler ? (@susanthesquark) October 29, 2017

Cheese on top please — Caitlin Fitzsimmons (@niltiac) October 29, 2017

Cheese on top for melting purposes? Seems logical – but if Apple thought they were coming away from this debate unscathed, they were sorely mistaken.

Lettuce on the bottom came in for some criticism.

Apple is wrong too as they have the lettuce at the bottom – need bottom bun, patty, cheese (optional), lettuce, tomato. — Caitlin Fitzsimmons (@niltiac) October 29, 2017

Meanwhile others felt tomato had a bigger part to play.

Obviously, cheese must be on top of meat. But lettuce must be insulated by the tomato – so both are in the wrong. — Tero Kuittinen (@teroterotero) October 28, 2017

But tomato under the bun is unacceptable? Who knew?

Cheese should be melty on top of burger. But tomato shouldn’t be under bun —> #soggymess. Both burgmojis need work. ? — Charlene Chiang (@charlenechiang) October 29, 2017

With burger meat, cheese, lettuce and tomato, that’s a lot of possible combinations. But which is correct?

Let’s hope Google will be able to answer that question on Monday.