Just when you thought this meme was over, a Halloween costume brought it back from the dead

One of 2017’s most shared memes has been resurrected by a Halloween outfit just when it appeared to have been forgotten.

The stock image of a man looking at a woman while walking with his girlfriend gained popularity earlier in 2017 as a foundation for creative humour, as people modified it in comic fashion.

(AntonioGuillem/Getty Images)

— ?Hungryghoast ? (@Hungryghoast) August 28, 2017

And just when you thought the world was ready for a new meme, this one proved it’s still got something to offer.

Meme costumes age well, right pic.twitter.com/6jUUJ9a6EP — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) October 29, 2017

Yep, something of a Hallow-meme costume, if you will.

Twitter welcomed it back with open arms.

Advertising

This basically won the internet. Everyone can go home now. — R (@reesespanda) October 29, 2017

And this social media user was impressed by the logistics of the outfit – did they remain the same distance apart throughout the evening?

I appreciate the attention to detail of getting the perspective right on this. This is no half ass meme effort — Cameron Hurley (@cameronhurley) October 29, 2017

Otherwise, it’s just some A4 paper, isn’t it?