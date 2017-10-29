Advertising
Just when you thought this meme was over, a Halloween costume brought it back from the dead
Is this the Halloween costume of 2017?
One of 2017’s most shared memes has been resurrected by a Halloween outfit just when it appeared to have been forgotten.
The stock image of a man looking at a woman while walking with his girlfriend gained popularity earlier in 2017 as a foundation for creative humour, as people modified it in comic fashion.
— ?Hungryghoast ? (@Hungryghoast) August 28, 2017
And just when you thought the world was ready for a new meme, this one proved it’s still got something to offer.
Yep, something of a Hallow-meme costume, if you will.
Twitter welcomed it back with open arms.
And this social media user was impressed by the logistics of the outfit – did they remain the same distance apart throughout the evening?
Otherwise, it’s just some A4 paper, isn’t it?
