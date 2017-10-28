9 of the world’s prettiest clock towers to act as your reminder that clocks are going back

British Summer Time comes to an end at 2am on October 29 when the clocks will go back one hour.

People regain the hour they “lost” in March when the clocks went forward.

To help everyone remember that the clocks need resetting here’s a collection of beautiful clock towers from around the world.

1. Old City Hall, Prague

(Freeartist/Getty Images)

In 2010 it celebrated its 600th anniversary.

2. Clock Tower, Makkah Royal Hotel

(Zaihan/Getty Images)

3. Eastgate Clock, Chester

(CaronB/Getty Images)

4. Philadelphia City Hall

(bwzenith/Getty Images)

5. Deira Clock Tower, Dubai

(WhiteLacePhotography/Getty Image)

6. Old Kowloon, Hong Kong

(RichieChan/Getty Images)

7. Ferry Building, San Francisco

(pikappa/Getty Images)

8. Elizabeth Tower, London

(Victoria Jones/PA)

9. Old Joe, University of Birmingham

(Leuan/Getty Images)