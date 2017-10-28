Advertising
9 of the world’s prettiest clock towers to act as your reminder that clocks are going back
The clocks in the UK go back one hour at 2am on October 29 as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.
British Summer Time comes to an end at 2am on October 29 when the clocks will go back one hour.
People regain the hour they “lost” in March when the clocks went forward.
To help everyone remember that the clocks need resetting here’s a collection of beautiful clock towers from around the world.
1. Old City Hall, Prague
In 2010 it celebrated its 600th anniversary.
2. Clock Tower, Makkah Royal Hotel
Advertising
3. Eastgate Clock, Chester
4. Philadelphia City Hall
Advertising
5. Deira Clock Tower, Dubai
6. Old Kowloon, Hong Kong
7. Ferry Building, San Francisco
8. Elizabeth Tower, London
9. Old Joe, University of Birmingham
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.