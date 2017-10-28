Menu

9 of the world’s prettiest clock towers to act as your reminder that clocks are going back

The clocks in the UK go back one hour at 2am on October 29 as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

People regain the hour they “lost” in March when the clocks went forward.

To help everyone remember that the clocks need resetting here’s a collection of beautiful clock towers from around the world.

1. Old City Hall, Prague

The Old City Hall in Prague with its famous clock (Freeartist/Getty Images)
In 2010 it celebrated its 600th anniversary.

2. Clock Tower, Makkah Royal Hotel

Abraj Al Bait Royal Clock Tower (Zaihan/Getty Images)
3. Eastgate Clock, Chester

4. Philadelphia City Hall

Philadelphia City Hall
5. Deira Clock Tower, Dubai

Dubai Clock Tower
6. Old Kowloon, Hong Kong

Old Kowloon station clock tower (RichieChan/Getty Images)
7. Ferry Building, San Francisco

A tram passes in front of the Ferry Building Marketplace in San Francisco (Pikappa/Getty Images)
8. Elizabeth Tower, London

Elizabeth Tower at the Palace of Westminster
9. Old Joe, University of Birmingham

old Joe clock tower in Birmingham (Leuan/Getty Images)
