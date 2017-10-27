See the beautiful golden snitch ring created by a Harry Potter fan

A Harry Potter fan and jeweller has created a beautiful Golden Snitch ring inspired by JK Rowling’s wizardry tales.

Redditor Boxhead2424 created the Quidditch match-winner in ring form in his backyard workshop at home in Adelaide, South Australia.

It has been well received by fellow Harry Potter fans on Reddit.

(BoxHeadJewellery/PA)

The ring took some three-and-a-half hours to make with the band crafted from sterling silver.

Terry added: “The wings are solid silver that were hand-cut and hand-engraved. The stone is a citrine that we set in a claw setting.”

Terry is hoping that he and his son can make a full-time living from the Etsy store and think they’ve hit upon a niche.

A Pikachu necklace made for BoxHead Jewellery (BoxHeadJewellery/PA)

“Harry Potter is just fun. It is still relevant today and is full of good messages. I mean who wouldn’t rather go to Hogwarts School Of Wizardry instead of a boring normal school?”

His favourite Potter book is The Prisoner Of Azkaban. Other items currently being designed are inspired by Game Of Thrones.