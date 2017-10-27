Advertising
See the beautiful golden snitch ring created by a Harry Potter fan
Ooo, pretty.
A Harry Potter fan and jeweller has created a beautiful Golden Snitch ring inspired by JK Rowling’s wizardry tales.
Redditor Boxhead2424 created the Quidditch match-winner in ring form in his backyard workshop at home in Adelaide, South Australia.
It has been well received by fellow Harry Potter fans on Reddit.
The ring took some three-and-a-half hours to make with the band crafted from sterling silver.
Terry added: “The wings are solid silver that were hand-cut and hand-engraved. The stone is a citrine that we set in a claw setting.”
Terry is hoping that he and his son can make a full-time living from the Etsy store and think they’ve hit upon a niche.
“Harry Potter is just fun. It is still relevant today and is full of good messages. I mean who wouldn’t rather go to Hogwarts School Of Wizardry instead of a boring normal school?”
His favourite Potter book is The Prisoner Of Azkaban. Other items currently being designed are inspired by Game Of Thrones.
