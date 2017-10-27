See Rome’s Trevi Fountain dyed red by an anti-corruption activist

An activist has repeated a stunt he pulled 10 years ago by throwing red dye into Rome’s famous Trevi Fountain.

Graziano Cecchini launched the attack on Thursday in protest against Rome’s “corruption and filth”.

Cecchini was seen climbing into the side of the fountain and pouring the blood-red dye, which he says will not permanently harm the fountain, into the water. Police then escorted him from the area.

(Massimo Percossi/ANSA/AP)

The fountain, which is nestled at the meeting point of three roads in the city, is thought to be lucky. Thousands of euros are cast over visitors’ left shoulders into the fountain every day, with the money donated to helping the city’s poor.

(Massimo Percossi/ANSA/AP)

The authorities were not impressed.

“Actions like this display ignorance and a total lack of civic sense,” said deputy mayor Luca Bergamo.