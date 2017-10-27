Menu

See how 10 different animals at Chester Zoo interact with their spooky pumpkin treats

Published:

From bears to beetles, who do you think enjoyed their pumpkin the most?

We all know how humans interact with pumpkins at Halloween, but what does the animal kingdom make of the spooky winter squashes?

Fortunately, Chester Zoo are on hand to find out – apparently, giving the animals meals in unusual ways makes them explore and think, as well as making them look particularly seasonal in photographs.

Let’s see how they get on…

1. Black jaguar

Goshi seems a big fan – to her that’s like having a PlayStation. Hours of fun.

2. Andean bear cub

An Andean bear cub at Chester Zoo
(Chester Zoo)

3. Sunda gharial crocodile

A crocodile at Chester Zoo
(Chester Zoo)

4. Atlas beetle

An Atlas beetle at Chester Zoo
(Chester Zoo)

5. Sun bear

Sun bears apparently have very powerful jaws that can tear open trees, so it’s no surprise to see Milli here making light work of this pumpkin.

6. Galapagos tortoises

Galapagos tortoises at Chester Zoo
(Chester Zoo)

7. Fish

Fish at Chester Zoo
(Chester Zoo)

8. Critically endangered golden mantella frogs

Critically endangered golden mantella frogs at Chester Zoo
(Chester Zoo)

9. Komodo dragon

A Komodo dragon at Chester Zoo
(Chester Zoo)

10. Giant otter

A giant otter at Chester Zoo
(Chester Zoo)

To see what Chester Zoo is up to this Halloween, click here.

