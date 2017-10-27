Advertising
See how 10 different animals at Chester Zoo interact with their spooky pumpkin treats
From bears to beetles, who do you think enjoyed their pumpkin the most?
We all know how humans interact with pumpkins at Halloween, but what does the animal kingdom make of the spooky winter squashes?
Fortunately, Chester Zoo are on hand to find out – apparently, giving the animals meals in unusual ways makes them explore and think, as well as making them look particularly seasonal in photographs.
Let’s see how they get on…
1. Black jaguar
Goshi seems a big fan – to her that’s like having a PlayStation. Hours of fun.
2. Andean bear cub
3. Sunda gharial crocodile
4. Atlas beetle
5. Sun bear
Sun bears apparently have very powerful jaws that can tear open trees, so it’s no surprise to see Milli here making light work of this pumpkin.
6. Galapagos tortoises
7. Fish
8. Critically endangered golden mantella frogs
9. Komodo dragon
10. Giant otter
