Can you solve this tricky puzzle Tim Peake had to take before going into space?

Tim Peake has been confusing the internet with a tricky brainteaser astronauts have to answer as part of the European Space Agency’s selection process.

The 45-year-old spaceman shared one of the puzzles from his new book Ask An Astronaut on his Facebook page.

It involves moving a cube in your mind by following the given instructions to work out the position of a dot at the end of the sequence.

Peake posted: “Here’s a weekend brain teaser, featured in my #AskAnAstronaut book, straight from my astronaut selection test… they get harder!!!”

The puzzle has the astronaut’s 681,000 Facebook followers bamboozled, with one user saying the instructions were ambiguous while a few others were convinced it was a trick question.